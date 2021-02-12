Katiuscia Monteleone Carella, age 43, of Biglerville, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at Gettysburg Hospital. She was born Tuesday, Dec. 13, 1977, in Carini, Palermo, Italy, the daughter of Cristina La Mattina of Biglerville and the late Bernardo P. Monteleone.
Katie attended Biglerville High School. She was a part of the family business, Mamma’s Pizza in Biglerville. She came to the United States in 1981 with her parents when her father opened Mamma’s Pizza in Biglerville. She loved to be with her family. She was a very giving person and would brighten anyone’s day. She was everyone’s best friend. She especially enjoyed her time at the beach.
She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Domenico Fabio Carella. She is also survived by three daughters, Luisa Carella, Noemi Carella and Alessia Carella, all of Biglerville; one sister, Mariangela Grigoli of Fayetteville; two brothers, Joe Monteleone and Claudio Monteleone, both of Biglerville.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., Bendersville.
Memorial services will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 16, at Dugan Funeral Home and Crematory, 51 Asper Drive, Shippensburg, with Rev. Melissa Madera officiating. A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 6:30 p.m. until time of services.
Friends may express online condolences at DuganFH.com.
