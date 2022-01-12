Leoma M. (Rickrode) Herman, mother/mom/granny, 83, of Hanover, Pa., entered into God’s eternal care, Thursday, December 30, 2021.
Born May 10, 1938, in Hanover, Pa., she was the last of her siblings and the daughter of the late Millard Ambrose Rickrode and Ruth Naomi (Dull) Smith Rickrode.
Leoma worked at Adams County National Bank in Gettysburg, New Oxford middle school as a cashier and at Noel’s potato chip company. She attended Eichelberger High School.
Leoma is survived by her husband of 65 years, John (Toby) L. Herman; and their five children, Brenda L. Thoman (Jim), Myrtle Beach, S.C., Deb Krichten (Tom), New Oxford, Toby Herman (Sam), Chambersburg, Pa., Rick Herman (Rose), Abbottstown, and Todd L. Herman, Gettysburg. Leoma is also survived by seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren; her beloved cat Cookie; along with many loving nieces and nephews. Leoma was pre-deceased by sisters, Thelma G. Cookson, Ann R. Wagner, and Mary Jane Mummert Paul; and brothers, George E. Smith and Mark L. Rickrode Sr. and Millard Dean (Ricky) Rickrode.
A funeral service will be held at a later date.
