Donald J. Smith, 70, passed peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020. He was the husband of Elizabeth A. “Betty” (Topper) Smith, his wife of 50 years.
Don was born March 4, 1950, in New Oxford, the son of the late Andrew F. and Bertha C. (Kuhn) Smith.
Don was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in New Oxford, the New Oxford Social & Athletic Club, the Knights of Columbus in McSherrystown, and he served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, stationed in Germany. He was formerly a co-owner of Smith’s Auto Sales Inc. in New Oxford with his five brothers, where he started as soon as he could reach the pedals.
In addition to his wife Betty, Don is survived by two daughters, Kimberly A. Smith of New Oxford, and Kristen S. Furlow and her husband Michael of East Berlin; a son, Mark A. Smith and his wife Erin of Hummelstown; six grandchildren, Drayer Smith, Cheyenne Hughes, Dalton Hughes, Jacob Furlow, Elizabeth Smith and Charlotte Smith; four sisters, Loretta Rider of New Oxford, Jean Spicer of Abbottstown, and Debra Laughman and Patricia Weisensale, both of New Oxford; and three brothers, Philip Smith and Kenneth Smith, both of New Oxford, and Gary Smith of Abbottstown. He was predeceased by three sisters, Donna Costella, Catherine Topper and Teresa Miner; and two brothers, Larry Smith and Alfred “Fred” Smith.
Following cremation, a service to celebrate Don’s life will be held on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, at 7 p.m. at Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, with Rev. Charles Persing officiating. A visitation will be held at the funeral home on Friday, from 5 p.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to Delone Catholic High School, 140 S. Oxford Ave., McSherrystown, PA 17344.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
