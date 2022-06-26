Hrisostomos A. “Chris” Pililis, 52, Gettysburg, passed away Friday, June 24, 2022, after a courageous four-year battle with prostate cancer.
He was born May 16, 1970, in Chambersburg, Pa., the beloved son of Athanasios “Tom” Pililis and Linda Crider Pililis of Gettysburg.
Chris was a 1988 graduate of Gettysburg High School. He was employed for many years at the Pizza House, the family business, on Lincoln Avenue. He also trained and groomed horses at various race tracks including Charlestown, Penn National and Philadelphia.
He enjoyed bowling, karaoke, Monarch butterflies, and was a talented artist and loved painting. He had a great sense of humor and was always ready to do a magic trick or tell a joke. He loved spending time with his family, going out to eat, and playing board games.
In addition to his parents he is survived by two sisters, Vikki Pililis Slaybaugh and her husband Andrew of Gettysburg, and Stefania Pililis of Gettysburg; and two nieces and a nephew, Zachary Slaybaugh, Madison Slaybaugh and Zeya Pililis.
There will be a viewing at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg, on Thursday, June 30, 2022, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Private interment will be in Lincoln Cemetery, Chambersburg, Pa. The family asks that all men over 40 get checked for prostate cancer.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
