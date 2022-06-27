Joseph Lincoln Carter Jr., age 87, of Gettysburg, passed away on Monday, June 20, at home with loving family. Joe was born in Altoona, Pennsylvania, on April 24, 1935, to the late Dorothy M. and Joseph Lincoln Carter Sr.
He spent his early years in Alexandria, Va., and graduated from George Washington High School. He attended Ohio Wesleyan University, then Brigham Young University earning a B.S. in English followed by a masters degree from the University of Iowa, and PhD from Kent State University.
Continuing his lifelong passion for the humanities, he worked for many institutions of higher education, including Susquehanna University, where he met Judy Beery, whom he married in 1966. Throughout his career, he worked both as an English professor and administrator, retiring from Ferrum College where he had been vice president and academic dean.
Active outside his career Joe had many interests, including gardening, raising chickens, enjoying the beauty of nature, trains and railroading, reading, writing poetry and listening to all kinds of music especially Jazz.
Above all, Joe enjoyed spending time with Judy, family, and friends. His kind heart, thoughtful soul, wit and dry sense of humor will be missed by all who held him dear.
He is survived by his brother, Richard M. Carter of Doylestown, Pa.; daughters, Roxanne D. Carter and Timbrel C. Wallace, of Gettysburg; and grandchildren, Danielle and Grayson Wallace.
A private graveside service for immediate family will be held July 20, at Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to National Writing Project, 2120 University Ave., Berkeley, CA 94704, www.nwp@nwp.org
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hoffman Funeral Home & Crematory, 2020 W. Trindle Road, Carlisle, PA.
