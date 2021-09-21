Jason R. Boyer, 38, of Gettysburg, passed away Sunday, morning at his home.
Born December 23, 1982, he was the son of Kenneth R. and Judy A. (Stevens) Boyer. He was the husband of Amy L. (Francisco) Boyer, of Gettysburg, to whom he was married for 11 years.
Jason worked at Country Acres as a production manager.
In his spare time he enjoyed lifting weights, four wheeling, and bikes, anything with a motor, but what he enjoyed most of all was being a wonderful father and spending time with his daughters.
In addition to his wife and parents, Jason is survived by his two daughters, Isabella and Gabriella Boyer; his brother, Lee A. Boyer of Gettysburg; as well as many other extended family and friends.
A memorial service for Jason will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, September 27, 2021, at St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St., Gettysburg, with Rev. Andrew Geib and Rev. Michael Allwein officiating.
The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.