Evelyn Grace Topper passed away unexpectedly at her home in Gettysburg on Thursday, June 29, 2023. She was born in Chambersburg, Pa., on December 26, 2021, to parents Zachary Daniel Topper and Sarah Christine (Howe) Topper.
She attended daycare at The Caterpillar Clubhouse in Fairfield, and Gettysburg Foursquare Church where she had many friends and loving teachers. Evelyn was a smart, determined, social butterfly. She was a light to everyone who knew her and touched the lives of many in her short 18 months of life.
Evelyn enjoyed being outside to swing, mow, visit her chickens and just get dirty. She also had a love for food (especially pizza), dancing, reading books, and loving on her little sister.
In addition to her parents, Evelyn is survived by her sister, Abigail Topper; her grandparents, Dina Topper, Jody and John Hamberger, Mike Gardner and (Jenn McKee); as well as great-grandparents, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her grandfather, Daniel Eugene Topper.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Gettysburg Foursquare Church, with Rev. Mark Chester officiating. A visitation period will precede the service beginning at 9:30 a.m. A private burial will take place immediately following the service.
Charitable Donations may be made to the York NICU, 1001 S. George St., York, PA 17403, and York NICU parent support group.
Online tributes and condolences, can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
