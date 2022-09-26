Jeremy J. Dillon, 41, of York, Pa., died suddenly on Monday, September 19, 2022, at his home.
He was born June 13, 1981, in Gettysburg, to the late Joseph S. Dillon and Kim M. (Sanders) Dick.
Jeremy is survived by his two brothers, Brandon Dillon and wife (Sarah Dillon) of Powhatan, Virginia, and Ryan Dillon and wife (Amanda Dillon) of Hanover, Pennsylvania. He is also survived by his daughter, Briley Dillon; his nieces, Claire Dillon and Hailee Dillon; and his nephews, Bryce Dillon and Colin Dillon.
Jeremy was an avid sports fan and his favorite team was the Washington Commanders (Redskins). He loved going to see them play whenever he had the chance. He loved fishing with his brothers when he was younger and making memories with his family. Jeremy will be deeply missed by his friends and family.
There will be a memorial service for Jeremy held on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg, at 2 p.m. There will be a visitation prior to the service from 1 p.m. until the time of the service.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
