Clarence E. Scott Sr., 79, of Gettysburg, passed away peacefully, August 26, 2021, at his home.
Born September 5, 1941, in Kittanning, Pa., he was the son of the late Charles and Ethel Scott. He was the husband of the late Linda K. Scott, who died in October of 2013.
Mr. Scott retired from Quebecor World where he worked for 30 years as a plant superintendent. He enjoyed being outside working in his garage, stopping at the clubs, visiting with his friends, and taking care of his beloved dog, Punkin.
Clarence is survived by his four children, Clarence Scott Jr. and his wife Jamie of Maryland, Nicki Russo and her husband David of Pennsylvania, Kimberly Scott and her husband Manny of Kansas, and Scotty Scott and his wife Anna of Pennsylvania; and several grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by his two daughters, Sandy Ortmann and Tammy Scott; his brother, John Scott; and his two sisters, Joann Davis and Martha Webber.
A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family, next to his wife at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Gettysburg.
The Monahan Funeral Home is in charge of the funeral services.
