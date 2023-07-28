Marian L. Cline, age 91, of New Oxford, passed away July 27, 2023, at the Gardens of Gettysburg. She was born May 15, 1932, in Gardners, to the late Sterling P. and Freda E. (Meals) Shafer. She was the widow of F. Stanley Cline, who passed away in 2001.
Marian was a 1950 graduate of Biglerville High School, a member of Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church, worked at Mountain Orchards Co-op and was a laborer for Osborn Printing. In her early years, she babysat children for those who worked at Knouse Foods, Peach Glen and was the Avon lady.
She is survived by her children, Joanne L. Garner and husband James of Biglerville, Karen L. Miller of Spring Grove, and Kevin L. Cline and wife Faith of Gettysburg; six grandchildren, Krista Watson, Karla Haller, Erin Shrader, Jenna Lawrence, Zachary Miller and William Cline; 10 great-grandchildren, Jade, Ashlyn, Bella, Blake, Lyla, Emerald, Clara, Torrin, Eliana and Anne; step-grandson, Dylan; and sister, Naomi Snyder of Cambridge, N.Y. She is also survived by son-in-law, Steven Baugher. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Diane Baugher; step -granddaughter, Ava; sister, Marguerite Rex; and brother, Robert Shafer Sr.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville, where visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Rev. Gary Fanus will officiate. Marian will be laid to rest beside her husband, Stanley, at Mt. Tabor Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 101 Erford Road, Suite 201, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
