T. Louise (Lawrence) Cole, formerly of McSherrystown, passed away at Homewood at Plum Creek with family by her side, on February 18, 2023, at the age of 96.
She was the loving mother of Carol A. Keeney and her husband John, Gloria J. Ernst and her husband Dan, Dennis J. Cole and his wife Rebecca, David C. Cole and his wife Patti, Diane L. Staub and her husband Jerome “Chewy,” and Lynne M. Small and her husband Philip. She is also survived by her 19 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Donald J. Cole; her sister, Mary Zeigler; her brother, Harold “Bud” Lawrencep; and her parents, Albert J. Lawrence and Cecelia M. (Smith) Lawrence Topper.
Louise was a member of Annunciation B.V.M. Church. In her earlier years she was active in the Adoration Chapel and the yearly Christmas Bazaar. Louise took great pride in her home and devoted much time to its care, making it so welcoming to family, friends, and strangers that were soon to become friends. She had a green thumb and grew beautiful house plants. She was especially proud of her nearly 20-year-old Christmas cactus. Louise had a wonderful sense of humor and could bring down the house with a great one-liner. She loved to laugh. She also loved watching TV, especially food shows, an occasional football or baseball game, and NASCAR.
She was a favorite of the staff at Homewood as she charmed them with her humor and easygoing, non-demanding ways. But above all, Louise was all about family, treasuring time together, and nurturing, caring and praying for each member. She will be sorely missed by her family and all those whose lives she touched.
The family wishes to thank the staff of Homewood at Plum Creek for their exceptional care of Louise while there.
Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing in celebration of her life on Thursday, February 23, from 6 to 8 p.m., with prayers at 8 p.m., at Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc., 501 Ridge Ave., McSherrystown, and to her Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, February 24, at 10 a.m., at Annunciation BVM Church, 26 N. Third St., McSherrystown, with Rev. Richard Lyons officiating. Interment to follow at Annunciation BVM cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, a donation in T. Louise’s memory to The Employee Appreciation Fund, Homewood at Plum Creek, 100 Homewood Way, Hanover, PA 17331 or to Annunciation BVM Parish Restoration Fund, 26 N. Third St., McSherrystown, PA 17344 would be appreciated.
