Hailey Linebaugh, New Oxford Girls' Lacrosse: Hailey had a hat trick in 3 straight games, finishing with 9 goals and 8 assists in those contests.

Cody Valentine, Fairfield Baseball: Cody went 8-for-12 with 7 RBI, 6 runs scored, 2 doubles, a triple and a home run in 3 wins.

Kailey Miller, Littlestown Softball: Kailey went 7-for-10 with 5 RBI and 2 runs scored in 3 wins for the Bolts.

Maddie Hassinger, Gettysburg Girls' Lacrosse: Maddie scored 9 goals and had 2 assists in 2 wins, including a 5-goal effort against Mechanicsburg.

Eric Ball, Fairfield Baseball: Eric went 9-for-12 in 3 wins last week, collecting 4 RBI, 6 runs scored, 3 stolen bases and a double for the Knights.

