Kimberly A. Slonaker, age 53, of Chambersburg, passed away May 11, 2022, at home. She was born March 2, 1969, in Washington, D.C., to David C. and Sandra L. (Barbour) Slonaker.
Kimberly was a clerk for Rutter’s in Fayetteville and formerly worked at Walmart. She attended Brownsville Church of God in Fayetteville and loved the outdoors and was an Appalachian Trail enthusiast.
She is survived by her father of Cross Fork, Pa.; stepsister, Leah Reider of Carlisle; and stepbrother, Tim Cook and wife Dawn of Aspers; and significant other, Joseph Savitski of South Carolina. Kimberly was preceded in death by her mother in 1975; stepmother, Edith J. (Barbour) Slonaker in 1993; and stepmother, Joanne R. (Black) Slonaker in 2011.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
Family and friends are invited to a graveside memorial service on May 18, at 10 a.m. at Wenksville Cemetery. Pastor Victor Johnson will be officiating.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit DuganFH.com.
