Ruth R. Harver, age 103, of Gettysburg, formerly of Taneytown, Md., died Wednesday, August 31, 2022, at SpiriTrust Lutheran Village, Gettysburg.
Born September 12, 1918, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Anna (King) Dehoff, and wife of the late William R. Harver.
Ruth enjoyed cleaning and cooking. She will always be remembered for her apple pie, zucchini bread and sand tarts. Ruth volunteered at the Taneytown Senior Center. Despite her reserved personality, Ruth had a passion for helping others, no matter how mundane the task. She had a knack for making lifelong friends with strangers. Ruth loved spending time with family and friends.
Surviving are her grandsons, Barry Harver and wife Sara of Aspers, and Donald Harver of Frederick, Md.; great-granddaughters, Emily Hartzell of New Oxford, and Laura Waldron of Bendersville; three great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Ruth was predeceased by her parents Thomas and Anna; husband William; daughter Sandra Harver; and nine siblings. She was the last of her generation.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Piney Creek Presbyterian Church, 4472 Harney Road, Taneytown, MD 21787. The family will receive friends 10-11 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow at the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to SpiriTrust Lutheran, 1075 Old Harrisburg Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online condolences can be made at myersdurborawfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.