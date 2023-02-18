Esther Donald Robinson passed away February 11, at the age of 80, peacefully, with her family by her side. She was born in Annapolis to the late Paul Aubrey Donald and the late Esther May Donald.
Esther dedicated her life to family, which was the most important thing to her. She was most proud of the accomplishments of her daughters and grandchildren as well as her own college graduation from UMBC in 1987 alongside her daughter Laura.
She graduated from Annapolis High School with the Class of 1961, and she was one of the first students to attend Anne Arundel Community College on its opening day, which she did while working at Monumental Life Insurance.
Once her daughters were school age, she started working for Anne Arundel County Public Schools as a teacher’s aide. After graduating from UMBC with a BS in history and women’s studies, she worked for Historic Annapolis for several years. Later, she worked for National Marine Underwriters before she and Bob retired to the Gettysburg area.
Esther was an avid reader, especially enjoying a good mystery, and was a daily walker and hiker throughout her life. Esther enjoyed playing bridge weekly and other games. She was also a “news junkie” and a longtime ticket-holder to the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.
Throughout her career and after retiring, she spent time volunteering at a variety of organizations, including Historic Annapolis, the Annapolis Visitor Center, and the YWCA. She and Bob also volunteered together as interpretive rangers at Catoctin Mountain Park for 11 years. Esther also loved to travel, and in their 60 years together, she and Bob visited many places around the world. They towed their 5th-wheel trailer to all of the lower 48 states and flew to Alaska and Hawaii to complete their bucket list of seeing all 50.
Survived by her beloved and devoted husband Bob; her daughters, Laura (Carlene) and Erin (Mike); her grandchildren, Robert and Brookie; and her brother Paul Donald; as well as several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her brothers, John and William Donald, and son-in-law Grahame Rice.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Esther can be made to Anne Arundel County Public Library, Hospice of the Chesapeake, and Ovarian Cancer Research.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Esther’s life Saturday, March 25, 2-6 p.m. at her daughter’s home, 23 Upshur Ave., Annapolis.
Online condolences can be made through John M. Taylor Funeral Home at www.johnmtaylorfuneralhome.com.
