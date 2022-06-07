Carrie A. Wampler, age 84, of Aspers, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, at York Hospital. She was born Tuesday, February 22, 1938, in Fairfield, the daughter of the late Earl G. and Clara M. (Kittinger) Mickley.
Carrie was formerly employed by Cadbury Beverages, formerly Duffy Motts for over 30 years. She enjoyed watching birds. She especially enjoyed Sunday afternoon dinners with her family and attending family reunions.
Her husband, James J. Wampler, passed away in 2013. She is survived by two daughters, Lori J. and husband Troy Carvell of Aspers, and Kelly L. and husband Ben Smyers of Gardners; one son, Dale J. and wife Sharon Wampler of Aspers; five grandchildren, Kerri Eckenrode, Brandy Glacken, Olivia Carvell, Amy Russell, and Katie Smyers; and three great-grandchildren, Devyn Glacken, Vincent Glacken and Sydney Russell. She was preceded in death by daughter, Sharon Eckenrode; sisters, Mary Cool and Dorothy Moose; and brothers, Jay, Ken and John Mickley.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville. Rev. Stuart Johns will be officiating. Interment will be in Biglerville Cemetery. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services.
