Harold D. “John” Trivitt, 76, of Gettysburg, passed away Monday, September 5, 2022, in the Gettysburg Hospital.
Born November 28, 1945, in Marion, Va., he was the son of the late Ira M. and Kathryn I. (Spoon) Trivitt.
He attended Gettysburg High School, and worked for his father at Trivitt’s Garage, before going out on his own, working as an auto mechanic.
John, as he was known to family and friends, was an avid Raiders football fan. He enjoyed riding horses as well as dirt bikes. He liked shooting a game of pool, and he loved animals.
In addition to his former wife, Suzie A. (Shatzer) Trivitt, of Marion, Pa., he is survived by a son, John Michael Trivitt; four grandsons, Kyle Trivitt, Kahner Trivitt, Colson Trivitt, and Tristen Nunemaker; three granddaughters, Rozalyn Trivitt, Eden Trivitt, and Ahnya McDowell; two sisters, Shirley (George) Weaver, Hanover, Pa., and Linda (Joe) Gardner, Gettysburg; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Mitchell D. Trivitt, who died in 1997; one brother, Mitchell E. Trivitt; and two sisters, Marie Shanebrook, and Carol Jean Knox.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, September 9, 2022, in Miller-Bowersox Funeral Home, 521 S. Washington St., Greencastle, Pa. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Greencastle. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the ASPCA, at https://secure.aspca.org/donat.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.bowersoxfuneralhomes.com.
