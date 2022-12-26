Nancy A. Myers, 68, Gettysburg, passed away Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022 at the Gettysburg Hospital.
She was born March 15, 1954 in York, Pa. the daughter of the late Eugene I. and Betsy Beard McKinsey. Nancy was predeceased by her husband, Robert R. Helmer, Sr.
For 13 years she was a prep cook at Bay City Restaurant in Hanover, Pa. Before that she was employed at Sheetz in Hanover and Winter Garden in New Oxford.
Nancy enjoyed painting and crafts for her family. She also liked puzzles. Nancy collected Native American crafts.
Nancy is survived by three children, Matthew McKinsey and his wife Lisa of Gettysburg, Beverly Fisher and her companion Mike Wherley of South Mountain, Pa., Dorothy Mayhew and her husband Josh of Abbottstown; 11 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and four siblings. She was also predeceased a son Robert R. Helmer, Jr., and by four siblings.
A celebration of Nancy’s life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the family to help defray expenses. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
