Betty A. (Sadler) Clouser, 73, died Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at Hanover Hall. She was the wife of Gary L. Clouser, her husband of 43 years.
Betty was born Aug. 14, 1947, in New Chester, the daughter of the late Kenneth W. and Anna V. (Brown) Sadler.
Betty was a member of Bermudian Church of The Brethren in East Berlin.
In addition to her husband Gary, Betty is survived by two sons, Rodney Goodling of New York, and Troy Goodling of New Oxford; three grandchildren; one great grandson; a brother, Merle E. Sadler of New Oxford; and three sisters: Janet M. Laughman of New Oxford, Anna Jane Sadler of Gettysburg, and Barbara J. Noel of New Oxford. She was predeceased by a sister, Carolyn R. Wolf.
Funeral services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Adams Co. SPCA, 11 Goldenville Rd, Gettysburg, PA 17325. Feiser Funeral Home, Inc, 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements. Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
