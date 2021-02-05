David S. Dillon, 60, passed away Feb. 2, 2021 at the Colleton Medical Center, Walter Boro, South Carolina. He was born April 1, 1960 in Gettysburg, the son of the late Marie (Keller) and J. Donald Dillon of Buchanan Valley (Orrtanna). David graduated from Gettysburg High School, Class of 1978.
David was married to his soulmate, Barbara (Cook) Dillon for 29 years before her death on Dec. 8, 2016. They spent years doing what they loved, living and traveling in their 5th wheel camper with their four cats.
David is survived by his son, David Dillon Jr. of York Springs. Also his granddaughter, Veronica; who was his pride and joy. Also surviving are his sisters, Cindi (Al) Phares and Linda Spielman of Buchanan Valley and Janet (Chris) Bordwine of Winchester, Va. Brother, Larry Dillon of Buchanan Valley and sister-in-law Patty Dillon of Buchanan Valley several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, David pre-deceased by brother Eugene "Gene" Dillon; brothers-in-law Gary Grove, Charlie Spielman and Benny Baughman, and grand-nephew, Everest Bumbaugh.
