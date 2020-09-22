Raymond E. Kump, “Punchy,” 84, formerly of Gettysburg, died early Monday morning, Sept. 21, 2020, at his daughter’s home in Glenville, Pa.
Born Aug. 30, 1936, in Orrtanna, he was the son of the late Harvey and Mary (Watson) Kump. He was the husband of the late Deloris (DeShong) Kump who died in 2000.
Mr. Kump worked for many years at both Bream’s Orchards and Trostle Fruit Farms. He mowed many lawns in the Gettysburg area and enjoyed hunting, the outdoors and country music. He was a former member of the Cashtown Fire Company. He was a coach and very active in the Cashtown Little League.
Raymond is survived by his three children, Raymond K. Kump of New Oxford, Cheryl Groft of Glenville, Pa., and Kimberly McFarren of Atlanta, Ga.; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son Darryl Kump; two brothers; two sisters; and his companion Nancy Richardson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at the Monahan Funeral Home, 125 Carlisle St., Gettysburg. Burial will be in the Flohr’s Cemetery, McKnightstown. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the services Friday morning at the funeral home.
Online condolence may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
