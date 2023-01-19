Dolores M. Klunk, of New Oxford, passed away at home on January 17, 2023, at the age of 62, after a long courageous battle with CNS Lymphoma (brain cancer).
She was the mother of Tyler J. Klunk and his wife Whitney; the grandmother of Abigail, Adalyne, Leah and Victoria; the sister of Linda Rue, Margi Hancock and her husband Tony, Beck Arter and her husband Craig, George Klunk and his wife Sarah, Joyce Klunk and Carolyn Weaver. She is also survived by her sister-in-law, Diane Klunk, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Dolores was preceded in death by her son, Steven M. Cochran; her parents, Edward and Dolores “Pete” (Staub) Klunk; her brother, John Klunk, who passed away on June 6, 2022; and her brother, David Klunk, who passed away on July 13, 2022.
Dolores enjoyed many things, including scratch-off tickets, being outdoors, and being involved in DIY projects. She had a willingness to do what was needed and often completed projects on her own. Dolores marched proudly to the beat of her own drum and was regarded for her authenticity. She took great pride in her grandchildren, her sobriety (30 years), and her ability to be self-sufficient.
We are very thankful for her doctors, Dr. Markey and Dr. Wagner, the Compassus hospice team, and all of her caregivers who took exceptional care of her during her long, arduous battle with CNS Lymphoma. Dolores could not have been loved more by her family and friends. Per her wishes, her body has been donated to science with Anatomy Gifts Registry so that she could aid in the research for her rare cancer diagnosis.
Relatives and friends are invited to her Memorial Mass on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 106 Carlisle St., New Oxford, with Rev. Keith Carroll officiating. Interment will be private.
Funeral service under the direction of Murphy-Beck Funeral Home & Cremation Service Inc. of McSherrystown.
Share condolences at www.beckfunerals.com.
