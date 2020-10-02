Steven David Harlow, 58, passed away on Sept. 27, 2020. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the home.
Steven was born in Gettysburg, on July 14, 1962, to the late Anna Jane Carrick and David Leslie Harlow Jr., and was a 1980 graduate of Biglerville High School.
After graduation, he worked at what was formerly known as Arcadia Graphics for several years. He then went on to work for HB&H Construction, working his way up to project manager.
He met the love of his life, Renna, in 1987, they married in 1990, and relocated to Snow Hill, N.C., in 1994. He then worked for Farrior & Sons Construction as a project manager and later for Spirit AeroSystems.
Steven was an avid outdoorsman as he enjoyed hunting, camping, and shooting. Most importantly, he loved spending time with his family and his doggies.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Renna Topper Harlow; son, Joshua Pribble and wife Jennifer of Orlando, Fla.; daughter, Nikki Pribble Phillips and husband Jarrad of Fayetteville, N.C.; three grandsons, Darrius Pribble, Kemper Pribble, and Jarrad Phillips Jr.; sister, Jen Harlow; and a niece, Kirsten Petrosky.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Service League of Greenville Inpatient Hospice Center, c/o Vidant Health Foundation, P.O. Box 8489, Greenville, NC 27834.
Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenville.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.
