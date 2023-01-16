Clarence O. Brown, 84, of New Oxford died Saturday January 14, 2023, at UPMC Hanover Hospital. He was the husband of Rosemary C. Reaver Brown for 58 years. Born March 30, 1938 in Littlestown, Clarence was the son of the late Ernest M. and Louise E. Rebert Brown.
He attended Taneytown High School and was a milk hauler for M R Zent/Dairymen Transport of Keymar, Md. for over 40 years and most recently retired from Conewago Enterprises of Hanover.
In addition to his wife, Clarence is survived by his daughter, Amy M. Smith and Donald of New Oxford; his son, Jerry M. Brown and Stacey Strevig of Taneytown; grandchildren, Matthew Brown, Ashley Hoover, Eric Smith, Gregory Smith, Allison Smith, Autumn Brodbeck, Eli Brown, and Levi Brown; step-grandchildren, Sarah Hurley, Rosemary Fassette, and Charlie Walker; 14 great-grandchildren; his sister, Judith Geiman of St. Thomas, Pa.; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeased by a son, Randy E. Brown; brothers, Harold, Ernest Jr. and Leonard Brown; and his sisters, Henrietta Good, Catherine Feeser and Clair Brown.
Clarence was a member of Christ Church of Littlestown. He liked NASCAR, building puzzles, Ravens football and spending time with family and friends.
Funeral service is Thursday January 19, at 11 a.m. at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown, with Pastor Gary L. Sheaffer officiating. There will be a viewing at 10 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Christ Church Cemetery.
Contributions have been asked to go to the Brethren Home, 2990 Carlisle Pike, New Oxford PA 17350 or to The American Parkinson Disease Association, PO Box 61420, Staten Island, N.Y. 10306 in Clarence’s name.
Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com.
