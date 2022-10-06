Doris S. Kiziah, 84, died on September 30, 2022, following complications resulting from a fall.
Doris was born in Washington, D.C., on August 12, 1938, and raised in Millersville, Pennsylvania. After graduating from the Goldey-Beacom School of Business in 1957, she worked as a secretary for a number of years at the DuPont Central Research Department Experimental Station in Wilmington, Delaware, until later becoming a mother and homemaker.
After moving to Flemington, New Jersey in 1981, she became a dedicated volunteer to the Rolling Hills Girl Scouts Council/Heart of New Jersey Council for almost 40 years, serving first as a troop leader and then as a trainer. She found special meaning and friendship in her decades of work with Hunterdon Musical Arts, producing the publicity, concert programs, and program notes for the Hunterdon Symphony, in addition to singing as an alto in the Hunterdon Choral Union.
Doris was a kind and conscientious person who particularly loved music, gardens, the outdoors, cats, and trying out interesting new cuisines — in her typically temperate manner.
Her sudden and unexpected passing is made all the more painful because she had recently moved to Richmond, Virginia, to begin the next chapter of her life.
Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Willard E. Kiziah; her parents, Robert C. and Lucille T. Shriver; and her sister, Linda J. Shriver; and is survived by her sister, D. Ann Howes (John) of Croydon, England; and her daughters, J. Elaine Kiziah (Bob Hoover) of Richmond, Virginia, and Elizabeth Ann Lodi (Robert Jr.) of Cumberland, Rhode Island.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hunterdon Musical Arts Inc., P.O. Box 44, Flemington, NJ 08822, https://www.hunterdonmusicalarts.org/donate.html; or to the National Wildlife Federation, PO Box 1583, Merrifield, VA 22116-1583, https://nwf.org.
To best honor her wishes and spirit, the family has chosen a green burial for Doris. She will be interred at Duck Run Natural Cemetery in Penn Laird, Virginia. Woody Funeral Home (Parham Chapel) in Richmond, Virginia, is handling arrangements.
A memorial service will be held later this month in Richmond, Virginia, and via Zoom.
