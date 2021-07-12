Margaret Gerlach Greenawald, 92, passed away January 27, 2021, at SpiriTrust Lutheran Village, Gettysburg. She was born October 10, 1928, in Reading, Pa., the daughter of the late Carl S. and A. Margaret (Redcay) Gerlach.
She was retired as an intake receptionist at Lutheran Social Services of Maryland were she had served for 19 years. As a dedicated homemaker she loved gardening, flower arranging, handcrafts, classical music and reading history, mystery and biography.
Surviving are her husband of 67 years, the Reverend Carl H. Greenawald, retired chaplain of the University of Maryland Medical Center at Baltimore, and several cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at 2 p.m. in St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 1900 St. Paul Street, Baltimore, Md. Interment will be on Monday, July 19, 2021, in Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg.
Memorial contributions may be given to the Missions Endowment Fund, St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 1900 St. Paul Street, Baltimore, MD 21258; or the Seminary Ridge Museum, 61 Seminary Ridge, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
