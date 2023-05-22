John “Jack” Joseph Brennan, 88, of Biglerville, passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Harmony at West Shore, Mechanicsburg, Pa.
He was born September 8, 1934, in Buchanan Valley, the son of the late Joseph A. and Nora Helen McKenrick Brennan. He was predeceased by his wife, Nadine Gloria Baker Brennan.
Mr. Brennan was a member of St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church. Jack was born and raised in Buchanan Valley and loved to hunt with his lifelong friend Larry Taylor. He and Larry also raised and trained hunting dogs. He was a member of the Upper Adams Rod and Gun Club and Buchanan Valley Rod and Gun Club.
Jack was a longtime mechanic at Adams County Motors. He was strong-willed but had an enormous heart and a wonderful sense of humor. He was generous, loyal, and brave. He was clever and complete to the brim with knowledge gained through all his life experiences: mechanics, farming, hunting, and he was the definition of DIY – he could fix or build anything.
He will be remembered for all the heart he shared with his family and friends. He truly loved each of them – and if you knew him, you knew it. Yet, when his time came, he carried himself with dignity, strength, and full of love for those who went before him. He will be missed dearly.
Four children survive Jack, Donald F. Brennan and his wife Diane of Biglerville, Debra Brennan Flook and her husband Kenneth of Gettysburg, Anne Wiseman and her husband Bobby of Gettysburg, and Joanne Sweigart and her husband Shawn of Gettysburg; seven grandchildren, Christine Laughman, Jeremy Cook, Amanda Potter, Robert Brennan, Shayla Wiseman, Kylee Wiseman, and Alyssa Wiseman; and six great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by a son, Robert Brennan; and two sisters, Sarah Brennan Rowe and Ann Brennan Fiorentini.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 26, 2023, at 11 a.m. from St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church in Buchanan Valley with Rev. Dominic M. DiBiccaro as celebrant. The family will meet at Monahan Funeral Home Friday and process to the church at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in the church cemetery immediately following the Mass. There will be a viewing at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg on Thursday, May 25, 2023, from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., with a Vigil for the deceased at 7:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences are available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
