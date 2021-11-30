Robert C. “Bob” Mallette Sr., 88, of Gettysburg, passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at The Gettysburg Hospital.
Born November 13, 1933, in Gouverneur, New York, he was the son of the late George A. and Josephine E. (Denecia) Mallette. Bob was predeceased by his wife, Doris M. (Stultz) Mallette, who died on January 20, 2021.
He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Gettysburg. Bob proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War from 1951 to 1954.
He was a life member and past commander of American Legion Post #262 in Biglerville, past district commander of the American Legion, member of the 40 et 8, Adams County Allied Veterans Honor Guard, Fairfield AmVets, Catholic War Veterans and the Blue Ridge Sportsman’s Club.
Bob had worked at the former Gettysburg Shoe Factory for 10 years, Mack Truck in Hagerstown, Md., for 26 years and served on the security detail at the National Fire Training Center in Emmitsburg, Md., for 20 years.
He is survived by his six children, Patricia A. Cool (Dave) of Gettysburg, Robert C. Mallette Jr. (Cindi) of Fairfield, Joanne M. Hobbs (Rich) of Fairfield, Wendy J. Mallette of Gettysburg, Randall E. Mallette (Teresa) of Biglerville, and Kimberly S. Weaver (Chuck) of Gettysburg; twelve grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Sally Stecher, Victoria Petrosky and Donna Laugerman; and three brothers, James, Joseph and Michael Mallette. Bob was predeceased by a granddaughter, Stacy Hobbs; two sisters, Josephine Knox and Elizabeth Mallette; and two brothers, William and Arthur Mallette.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 6, 2021, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 45 W. High St., Gettysburg, with Fr. Daniel Mitzel as celebrant. Interment will follow the Mass in the Fairfield Union Cemetery with full military honors provided by the Adams County Allied Veterans. A viewing will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday at the church.
The family suggests memorials to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105; or the 40 et 8 Nursing Training Fund, c/o American Legion Post #202, 528 E. Middle St., Gettysburg, PA 17325; or Pennsylvania Wounded Warriors, 1117 Country Club Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
