Philip Herbert Kenworthy, 83, of Tyrone, Pa., passed away on Dec. 21, 2020.
Phil was born in Hartford, Conn., on Sept. 11, 1937, to Robert James Kenworthy and Elizabeth Patricia (Picolla) Kenworthy.
He graduated from Delone Catholic High School in 1955, and continued his studies at Gettysburg College. He married Mary Corinne Lawrence on May 30, 1959. At the time of her death, they had celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary.
Phil worked in accounting with various businesses throughout his life. A devout Catholic, he was involved with the life of the church when able and supported many of its outreach and mission programs. He was a devoted husband and a fond father who enjoyed football, history, sightseeing and the beach. He was a voracious reader for most of his life. Phil will be remembered and missed for his quick sense of humor.
Phil is survived by his brothers, Robert B. Kenworthy (Margaret) of Gettysburg, and Wayne V. Kenworthy (Margie) of Hanover, Pa.; his children, Karen (Stephan) Russell of Augusta, Ky., Pamela (Ronald) Conrad of Tyrone, Pa., and Philip Matthew Kenworthy (Carole) of Ephrata, Pa.; eight grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Diane Elizabeth, and his wife, Mary.
Funeral arrangements will be made with the Kenworthy Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., 269 Frederick St., Hanover, Pa., at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, or Grane Hospice Care of Altoona, Pa., or the Epworth Manor Rehabilitation Center in Tyrone, Pa.
