Emily J. Tomic, 91, formerly of Littlestown, died Wednesday, March 23, at Shippensburg Restore Health. She was the wife of Milan J. Tomic who died June 2, 2004.
Born February 23, 1931, in Littlestown, Emily was the daughter of the late Clarence A. and Lottie (Snyder) Boyd.
She was a 1949 Littlestown High School graduate and was a seamstress at Jack Tar Togs of Littlestown.
Surviving are her three daughters, Milana Thiede and Christian of Pikesville, Md., Katrina Tomic and fiance Allen Johnson of Hanover, and Laurie Brandt and Shane of York; her grandchildren, Monica McDannell, Ian Person, Erica Galardo, Anjelica Kutsch, Hibatunoor Adrianna Syed, Jordan Boyer, Alexa James and Alijah Tomic; 12 great-grandchildren; and her sister, Violet Hummel of Port Richie, Fla. She was predeceased by her siblings, Luther Boyd, Marie Dutterer, Raymond Boyd and Irene Shorb.
She was a member of Faith UCC, Littlestown. Emily enjoyed sewing, gardening, reading, cooking and spending time with her family.
Funeral service is Monday, March 28, at 11 a.m. at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown, with the Rev. Scott Aument officiating. Viewing is 10-11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home. Interment is in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Hanover.
Memorials in Emily’s name may be sent to her church, Faith UCC, 1018 White Hall Road, Littlestown, PA 17340.
