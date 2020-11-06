Coretta E. (Shealer) Redding, entered into the Kingdom of Heaven at the age of 103 on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Paramount Healthcare, Fayetteville.
She was born June 20, 1917, the daughter of the late William M Shealer and Grace Gertrude (Dillman) Shealer.
She was predeceased by her husband, Robert W. Redding Sr.; a son Thomas R. Redding; four brothers, Earl, Grayson, Billy and Richard Shealer; three sisters; Mildred Barnes, Mary Eleanor (Norey) Culp and Patricia McCarthy; and a daughter-in-law, Mary Ann Redding.
Coretta is survived by two sons, Robert W. Redding Jr. of Minnesota, and Michael A. Redding and wife Lois of New Jersey; six daughters, Jo Ann Prehn and husband Ferdinand of Pennsylvania, Judy Lampe and husband Robert of New Jersey, Deborah Chamberlain of Arizona, Mary E. Stucki and husband Heinz of Ohio, Jayne Gustafson and husband Gary of Tennessee, and Pamela J. Palmer and husband John of Pennsylvania. She also is survived by 15 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Redding was a 1937 graduate of Gettysburg High School. Coretta was active in Girl Scouts for 25 years in New Jersey. Was an active square dancer. She liked to do needle point, embroidery and ceramics.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Gettysburg, at 11 a.m. with Fr. Daniel Mitzel as celebrant. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg. There will be a viewing at the church on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church, 455 Table Rock Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
