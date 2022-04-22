William R. Carey, age 97, of Gettysburg, formerly of Aspers, passed away April 20, 2022, at The Gardens of Gettysburg. He was born December 18, 1924, in Franklin Township, a son of the late Otho D. and Eva G. (Mickley) Carey. He was widowed by his wife, Louise R. Carey.
William worked for Knouse Foods for over 40 years, was a member of St. James Lutheran Church, Wenksville, where he sang in the church choir and served on church council and was a member of the Upper Adams Senior Center. He also served on the board for Greenmount Cemetery.
William is survived by his daughter, Kay R. Black and husband Jeffrey of Gettysburg; son, Dennis C. Carey and wife Karen (Atha) of Bendersville; four grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Jane Carey of Arendtsville. He is also survived by his niece, Anne Leer and husband James of Dillsburg. He was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Janice L. Carey; son, David R. Carey; sister, Evelyn Funt; and brothers, Robert C. Carey and Lester D. Carey.
Professional services have been entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, 111 S. Main St., Bendersville.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time of funeral service at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 28, at St. James Lutheran Church, 2017 Wenksville Road, Biglerville. William will be laid to rest at Greenmount Cemetery, Arendtsville.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. James Lutheran Church, Wenksville, or your favorite charity.
To leave a condolence for the family, please visit DuganFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.