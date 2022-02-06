Gloria J. (Witter) Smith, 84, passed Saturday, February 5, 2022, at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. She was the wife of the late Henry J. Smith, her husband of 63 years, who passed May 3, 2021.
Gloria was born January 15, 1938, in Straban Township, Adams County, the daughter of the late Bruce E. and Frances E. (Harmon) Witter.
Gloria loved the Lord. She enjoyed flowers, playing the organ, walking, and spending time with her family.
Gloria is survived by her children, Cindy Riley of Shippensburg, Christopher W. Smith of New Oxford, and Amy B. Riley and her husband Richard of New Oxford; five grandchildren, Nathan Clever, Jessica Riley, Courtni Kolasa, Chad Riley, and Destiny Riley; numerous great-grandchildren; and a brother, Bruce E. Witter Jr. She was predeceased by three sisters, Genevieve Mitz, Dorothy Decker and Cheryl Smith; and a brother, Donald E. Witter.
Funeral services will be private.
Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford, is in charge of arrangements.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
