Gary E. Redding, 70, of Gettysburg, died Saturday morning, Dec. 19, 2020, at Genesis Gettysburg Center.
Born Dec. 2, 1950, in Gettysburg, he was the son of the late Edgar Redding and the late Fred and Betty (Musselman) Andrew.
Gary worked for a number of years for Pfaltzgraff in York . He was a former member of the Biglerville American Legion. He enjoyed playing bingo.
Gary is survived by his five siblings, Terry Redding and his wife Rachel of Biglerville, Larry Redding of Arendtsville, Joel Redding and his wife Belinda of Aspers, Rita Yingst and her husband Bob of Gettysburg, and Robbie Redding and his wife Sue of Jacksonville, N.C.; and a number of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, James Redding.
Funeral services, being handled by the Monahan Funeral Home, will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Online condolences may be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
