Donald R. Reese, 60, Old Route 16, Waynesboro, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021.
He was born June 23, 1961 the son of Donald Andrews and Dorothy Reese Biser.
Donald was employed at various jobs in the Fairfield area until he found his passion working in an auto body shop. He then spend the rest of his career during auto restoration, particularly on antique cars.
Mr. Reese is survived by three children, Shawn Biser and his wife Cassandra of Littlestown, Christina Sepulveda of York, Caitlin Reese of Waynesboro; eight grandchildren; a brother, Donny Ray Andrews of Gettysburg; and a half-sister, Cheryl Santana.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. from Monahan Funeral Home in Fairfield. Interment will be in Fairfield Union Cemetery. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Thursday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
