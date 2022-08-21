Pearl D. (Brackbill) Dawson, 88, passed away Wednesday, August 17, 2022, at WellSpan Gettysburg Hospital. She was the wife of the late Chalk K. Dawson III, her husband of 60 years.
Pearl was born July 13, 1934, in Norristown, the daughter of the late Robert H. and Anna Elizabeth (Johnson) Brackbill.
Pearl enjoyed country western line dancing and going to New Oxford McDonalds.
Pearl is survived by a son, Chalk K. Dawson IV and his wife Laurie of Gaithersburg, Md.; two daughters, Beverly J. Greene and her husband Terry of Thurmont, Md., and Barbara J. Warner of New Oxford; six grandchildren, Kennedy Dawson, Leslie Dawson, Terry Greene Jr., Chad Greene, Rebecca Warner and James Warner Jr.; and a sister, Roberta Jackson.
A memorial gathering will be held for both Pearl and Chalk on Saturday, August 27, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Feiser Funeral Home Inc., 302 Lincoln Way West, New Oxford. Burial will follow at New Oxford Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Diabetes Association, 3544 N. Progress Ave., Suite 103, Harrisburg, PA 17110; or American Lung Association, 3001 Gettysburg Road, Camp Hill, PA17011.
Memories may be shared at www.feiserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.