On July 18, 2021, Cathleen Small passed away peacefully.
Cass was born September 7, 1933, in Los Angeles, Calif. As a young girl, she moved to Littlestown, and graduated from Delone Catholic High School in 1952.
She married and moved to Norristown, Pa., to start a family. In 1973, she returned to Littlestown where she continued to raise her family and work for the State of Pennsylvania Dept. of Human Services.
After retiring in 1998, Cass enjoyed playing cards with her sisters and doting on every cat that graced her home. In 2016, she moved to Baden, Md., with family, enjoying her final years studying birds from her kitchen table, playing cards with her wonderful caregivers, Shirley and Sue, arguing politics with her son-in-law, and keeping her cat Louie, fat and happy.
Cathleen is preceded in death by her mother, Catherine Cochran, her brother, Charles Cochran, and sister, Barbara Murren, all residents of Littlestown. She suffered the loss of her two daughters, Jacqueline A. Agnes (46) in 2001, and Julie P. Small (60) in 2014.
She is survived by a sister, Susanne Sheely of Littlestown; a son, Michael Small of Hazelton, Pa.; and daughters, Jennifer Brenner of Port Aransas, Texas, Jeanine Miller of Bonneauville, and Jessica (Jakob) Wolford of Baden, Md. Cathleen is also survived by eight grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.
On Saturday, August 7, 2021, the family will receive friends at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Littlestown, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m., followed by a Catholic Mass and Burial.
Cathleen’s request in lieu of flowers is for donations to be made to your local Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
