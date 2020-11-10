Patricia Theresa Sturgill, 76, of Hanover, Pa., died on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, at Gettysburg Hospital in Gettysburg. Born March 15, 1944, in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Ethel (Smiarowski) Gawronski.
Patricia was an employee of the State of Maryland, and prior to her retirement, worked as a constable in Baltimore.
She loved reading, going to the beach at North Wildwood, N.J., and spending time with her grandchildren.
Surviving are her daughter, Judith Royston and husband Tim of East Berlin; grandchildren, Emma Rose and Lucas Paul Royston; and a sister, Gloria Mohr of Cockeysville, Md.. She was predeceased by sisters, Gertrude Petroski and Elizabeth Snyder.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 91 Willis St., Westminster, Md. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Memorial donations in Patricia’s name may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
