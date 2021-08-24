Helen Katherine (Curley) Lowery, 91, of Fayetteville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 at Paramount Senior Living. She was the loving wife of the late Ralph Lowery and the late Harold E. Ford Sr.
Born Nov. 29, 1929 in Philadelphia, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Helen Katherine (McCoy) Curley.
Helen was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother; she loved her family and cherished spending time with them. Mrs. Lowery worked for over 36 years as a nursing assistant at Gettysburg Hospital, in her free time she enjoyed taking care of her flowers in the garden.
Helen is survived by three children, Harold E. Ford Jr. and his wife Cindy of Marmora, N.J., Katherine E. Miller of Gettysburg, Thomas D. Ford and his wife Cindy of Gettysburg; a sister, Eileen Schwaub of Baltimore, Md; 10 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husbands, Helen was preceded in death by a sister, Norma Jean Toti and two brothers, Charles and James Curley.
There will be no public viewing. Following cremation, a memorial service to celebrate the life of Helen Katherine (Curley) Lowery will be held at noon on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 at St. James Lutheran Church, 109 York St, Gettysburg, PA with the Rev. Michael E. Allwein officiating. A time to share memories with the family will be on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Gettysburg.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. James Lutheran Church at the address listed above or to the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 2595 Interstate Drive Suite 100 Harrisburg, PA 17110.
To share memories of Helen Katherine (Curley) Lowery, please visit www.petersfuneralhome.com.
