Mr. Charles (Charlie) Edward Gastley, 86, of Jefferson, Md., graduated to Glory on Friday, May 6, 2022. He was born in Frederick on September 26, 1935, to John David Gastley and Phylis Louise Shewbridge Gastley.
Charles loved the Lord. Loved his family. And loved his church family.
Charles is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sarah; their son, Jeff and daughter-in-law Michelle; three granddaughters, Samanatha Murphy and husband Joe, Mercede Selock and husband Ian, and Blake Gastley; and five great-grandchildren, Harper Murphy and Haisley Murphy, Brooklyn Selock and Woodrow Selock, and Aspen Gastley. He is also survived by the following siblings, Paul I. Gastley and wife Gayle; Earl L. Gastley and wife Bonnie; Wayne Gastley and wife Vicky; Janice E. Wheeler; Judith A. Stine and husband Allen; Debra A. Doody and husband James; sisters-in-law, Marietta Gastley and Martha E. Julian; brothers-in-law, Garry Albright, Samuel Fogle, and Warren Martin; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers, John D. Gastley Jr., Jay H. Gastley, and Jerald Gastley; one sister, Phyllis L. Albright; brother-in-law, Robert Long; and two sisters-in-law, Ruth Fogle and Anabelle Martin.
Charles attended Frederick High School and earned his GED in 1990. Majority of his working career was transporting patients and/or coworkers to and from appointments and work. He retired from Montgomery County Roads Department and continued driving for Transit Services in Frederick County and SAIC at Fort Detrick. He was awarded Driver of the Year certificate twice in his work with Transit.
He enjoyed his morning paper and coffee, playing cards with his family, watching the horse races, NASCAR racing, watching the Three Stooges, Laurel & Hardy, and other comedy shows.
Most of all, he enjoyed family time, especially his granddaughters and five great-grandchildren. He loved teasing his great-granddaughter, Aspen, trying to confuse her about her age.
Charlie was an active member of the New Life Fellowship Church of God and participated in Intercessory Prayer, Bible Study and Sunday Worship. He previously served as usher. His church family and friends often commented on his sense of humor, and he will be greatly missed. They rejoice knowing that they will all see each other one day.
The family wishes to thank the many friends and neighbors that poured out their love and care.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Frederick Health Hospice, 1 Frederick Health Way, Frederick, MD 21701, that provided amazing, loving care for Charlie and his family.
Viewing will be held at Kenney Basford Funeral Home, 106 E. Church St., Frederick, Md., on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. A second visitation will be held at International Community Church, 123 Byte Drive, Frederick, Md., on Thursday, May 12, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the start of the funeral at 11 a.m. Charles will be laid to rest immediately following the funeral service at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences can be made at www.KeeneyBasford.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.