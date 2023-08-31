Jennifer Williams, 44, passed away peacefully in her home on August 30, 2023.
She is survived by her daughter, Desirae Williams; her mother, Susan Noel; and her four-legged companions, Bullet and Lacey.
She was loved by so many for her beautiful soul.
There will be no services, and the burial arrangements will be at the family’s discretion.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.