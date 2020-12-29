Donald “Don” Keith McCauslin, age 78, of Biglerville, passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020 at Transitions Health Care in Gettysburg. He was born Jan. 23, 1942 in Gettysburg, the son of the late Dale and Gladys M. (Knouse) McCauslin.
Don graduated in the Class of 1960 from Biglerville High School. He worked as an appliance servicer for Sears for 30 years. He was a member of Arendtsville Fire Company and Adams County Fish and Game. In his spare time, Don enjoyed hunting, planting and working in the garden.
Don is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Erma M. (Carey) McCauslin of Biglerville; daughter, Kimberly (Kevin) Asper of Biglerville; son, Dennis McCauslin of Biglerville; granddaughter, Melissa (Justin) Hrach; two grandsons, Milton (Samantha) Asper and Matthew (Sandy) Asper and seven great-grandchildren, Hadley Hrach, Sawyer Hrach, Tucker Hrach, Madelyn Asper, Kasidee Asper, Savanna Asper and Landon Asper. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Daniel.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home, Inc., 111 South Main St., Bendersville. Graveside Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 4 at Greenmount Cemetery in Arendtsville with Reverend Wayne Hall officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Don’s memory to Disabled American Veterans, 4219 Trindle Rd., Camp Hill, PA 17011 and St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
