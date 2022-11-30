Kathryn M. Myers, 85, of York Springs, passed away Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the home of her daughter in York Springs.
She was born October 30, 1937, in York County, Pa., the daughter of the late Lester E. and Velma K. (Myers) Ruppert.
Kathryn was the widow of Glenn L. Myers.
She was a retired physical therapist aide, having retired from Health South, Mechanicsburg. Kathryn was a member of the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, York Springs.
She is survived by two sons, Douglas G. Myers (Cathi) of Manheim, and Timothy L. Myers of York Springs; three daughters, Kimberly K. Lehman (Lynn) of York Springs, Michelle L. Hartzell (Chuck) of Halifax, and Wendy L. Beiler (Dan) of York Springs; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Services will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. at the Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 216 Main St., York Springs. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her church, Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 216 Main St., York Springs, PA 17372; or the York Springs Fire Company #1, 312 Main St., York Springs, PA 17372.
An online guestbook can be signed at www.cocklinfuneralhome.com.
