Dorothy M. Rice, 95, of Gardners, passed away on Friday, December 30, 2022, in the Arden Courts of Susquehanna, Harrisburg.
She was born August 20, 1927, in Carlisle to the late Chester McKinney and Ruth (Cline) McKinney and was the widower of Donald Rice who passed away in 2015.
Dorothy was a graduate of Empire Beauty School. She attended broad street market for 30 years selling their fruits and vegetables. She was a member of the Goodyear Evangelical Lutheran Church and the ladies aid society of church. Dorothy liked canning, baking, cooking, gardening, and being involved with the Ladies Aid from church.
She loved the outdoors and growing flowers in her garden. Most importantly she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She always had a positive attitude and was a real sweetheart to many and will be missed dearly.
Surviving is her daughter, Martha (Dave) Tuckey of Carlisle; grandchildren, Jason Lebo, Amanda, Ashley, and Amy Tuckey; great-grandchildren, Hayden Tuckey, Austin and Blake Marshall, Ariana and Tatiana Tuckey, Braelyn Lebo, and Adrian and Miguel Rodriguez; sister, Ester Smyers of Mechanicsburg; and brother, Max McKinney of New Jersey. Dorothy was preceded in death by her two children, Jim Rice who passed away in 1978, and Janie Lebo who passed away in 1990.
Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com to offer condolences to the family.
I would like to thank everyone at Arden Courts for their kindness, great care, and especially their love they gave her. Also, a thank you to Heartland Hospice for their kindness and caring for her the past few weeks. Greatly appreciated.
