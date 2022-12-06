John Lewis Hilbert, 99, of Mechanicsburg, died Monday, December 5, 2022, at Morning Glory Assisted Living, Littlestown.
He was the widower of Alice M. (Waltz) Hilbert who died Dec. 23, 2008. Born Jan. 3, 1923, in Emmitsburg, John was the son of the late John R. and Elizabeth J. (Troxell) Hilbert.
He served in the army during World War II as a heavy machine gun operator with Battery A 420th in Armored Field and the Artillery Battalion. He fought in the following campaigns with the 9th Division and 60th Infantry regiment: Tunisia, Sicily, Normandy, Northern France, Rhineland, Ardennes-Alsace and Central Europe. John had been employed with Windsor Shoe, Littlestown, and was retired from a shoe company in Newville as a supervisor.
Surviving are his brothers, Kenneth Hilbert of Littlestown, Harry Hilbert and Mary Jane of Littlestown, and Paul Hilbert and Phyllis of Spring Grove; his sister, Edith Wantz of Emmitsburg; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, Delphine Harbaugh, Irene Gerver, Catherine Strickhouser, and Earl and Ray Hilbert.
John was a member of Mechanicsburg VFW. He was very proud of serving his country.
Funeral service is Friday, Dec. 9, at 11 a.m. at Little’s Funeral Home, Littlestown, with Chaplain Dan Summers officiating. Viewing is Friday 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment is in Methodist Cemetery, Uniontown, Md.
Memorials in John’s name may be sent to Mechanicsburg VFW, 4545 Westport Drive, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055.
Online condolences may be shared at www.littlesfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.