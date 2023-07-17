Judith Ann Showers, age 80, of Carlisle, passed away Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at her residence. She was born April 20, 1943, in Baltimore, to the late Walter Jerry and Renate (Wolf) Manola.
Judith was a graduate of Carlisle High School. She was employed as a lab tech at Carlisle Hospital before becoming owner and operator of Carlisle Radio and TV for over 20 years. After selling the company, she worked at the Giant Food Corporate Headquarters, Ahold Division, in Carlisle until her retirement.
She was known for her craft business, Showers of Buttons, which Judith and her husband, Robert, ran for 20 years. She loved flowers, plants, prospecting with her husband and her dog, Buddy.
Surviving is her husband of 45 years, Robert E. Showers; two daughters, Loretta M. Hurley and her companion Jack E. Shindel of New Bloomfield, Pa., and Tammy E. Scruggs and her husband Sidney D. of Carlisle; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Sandra Manola.
Professional services are entrusted to Dugan Funeral Home Inc., 111 S. Main St., Bendersville. There will be no public viewing. A public graveside service will be held Friday, July 21, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Wenksville Cemetery, Biglerville, with Rev. Anthony DeRosa officiating.
Friends may express online condolences at www.DuganFH.com.
