Martin Campbell
04/20/1962 – 03/04/2022
We are deeply saddened to announce that Martin “Marty” Campbell passed away at his home on March 4, 2022. He was born in Washington, D.C., to Thomas and the late Beverly Campbell on April 20, 1962. He grew up in Frankfurt, Germany, and Berwyn Heights, Maryland, which contributed to his unique and caring world view.
Marty was a loving and devoted husband to his wife Elena Zavialova and loved life to the fullest. Guided by three key principles, love of family, mindful of health and life-long learning, he had a big heart and delighted in generously helping friends and family. Handy with his hands as well as his mind, he was a voracious reader, had deep knowledge of a wide variety of topics along with a love of trivia, enjoyed music, and was an accomplished home cook. He had several health challenges but he was a fighter with the help of his family. Marty had a varied and interesting career and retired as a contractor from NASA.
Marty is survived by his wife Elena; his children, Stephanie, Derek and his wife Bridget, Joseph and his wife Kendalle, and Kelly and her husband Nathan Rottet; and siblings, Thomas and his wife Linda, Peggy, Robert and his wife Palmer, and Lorrie and her husband Thomas Kennedy; and his father, Thomas Patrick Campbell.
His memory will be cherished by his grandchildren, Lacianne and McKaylee Johnson, Brady, Laila and Evelyn Rottet, Tommy and Josie Campbell, Ryleigh and JP Campbell; and nephew Dylan Kennedy.
A funeral service at Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg will be held Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dominic M. DiBiccaro as celebrant. Interment immediately following the service will be in St. Ignatius Loyola Catholic Cemetery, Buchanan Valley. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
