Roberta M. “Bobbie” Weagly, 82,of Gettysburg, passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at The Gardens at Gettysburg.
She was born November 11, 1940, in Verona, Pa., the daughter of the late James and Mae Farrell Bourne. Bobbie is survived by her husband, Richard D. Weagly.
Roberta was employed by the State of Maryland as the adoption clerk for Montgomery County Circuit Court, Family Service Division, retiring in 2002. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, sewing and baking. She was a Red Hat Lady. She was particularly fond of babies and small children.
In addition to her husband, Roberta is survived by two step-children, Dawn Hagemeyer and her husband Kristopher of Fairfield, and Darren Weagly of Lutherville, Md.; 11 grandchildren, Angela, Ben, Debbie, George IV, Jackie, Caleb, Justin, Jake, Autumn, Cody and Olive; 16 great-grandchildren; and a brother, James Bourne of New Smyrna Beach, Fla. She was predeceased by two children, Cynthia L. Limparis and George O. Lyter III.
A celebration of Bobbie’s life will take place December 16, 2022, from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Gettysburg American Legion. Friends and family are welcome.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 2595 Interstate Drive, Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA 17110.
Online obituary and condolences available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.