Douglas Martinez Smith, 59, of Fairfield, died Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the UPMC Harrisburg Hospital.
Born November 17, 1962, in Olangapo, Philippines, he was the son of the late William Livingston Smith and Margarita N. Martinez, and is also pre-deceased by his brother Juan Smith (CA).
Doug is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Laura Margaret (Orner) Smith. He is also survived by his daughters, Jennifer Amavisca and Tamara House; a brother, Alex Smith (CA); and his mother-in-law, Margaret Orner. Doug quickly became a beloved member of Laurie’s family and will be deeply missed.
Doug served his country with pride in the United States Army from 1985 to 2001 as an explosive ordnance disposal specialist where he earned his Master Ordinance Disposal Badge. Doug was a part of many operations while in the military, including being deployed during the peace keeping efforts in Bosnia and serving with the Secret Service at the White House. He loved music, playing his guitar (even though he seldom finished a song), riding his Harley-Davidson motorcycle with Laurie behind him, and being a part of the Volusia Riders, but most of all he just loved life and spending time with Laurie, family and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial for Doug will take place at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fairfield on Friday, October 14, 2022, at 10 a.m. A viewing will take place the night before, Thursday, October 13, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Monahan Funeral Home in Fairfield.
In lieu of flowers, Laurie asks for contributions to bethematch.org, through which Doug was gifted another chance at life.
Online tributes and condolences can be made at monahanfuneralhome.com.
