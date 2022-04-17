Abram B. “Junior” “Dave” Barry, 78, of Gettysburg, passed away Friday, April 15, 2022, at the Gettysburg Hospital.
He was born September 14, 1943, in Harrisburg, Pa., the son of the late Joseph Tocco and Pauline (Gelnett) Barry Tocco.
Abram was employed as a painter and carpenter at Edward Minte Co. and Buch Construction union local #132. He enjoyed raising chickens at his home and taking care of his lawn. He enjoyed his coffee, sweets, hunting, fishing, spending time with his family, and going to auctions.
Abram was survived by his wife of 55 years, Shirley Booth Barry. In addition to his wife, Mr. Barry is survived by three children, David Barry and his wife Kitty of Aspers, Cheryl Barry of Gettysburg, and Nicholas Barry of Gettysburg; five grandchildren, Zachery Barry and his wife Bre, Brady Barry, Courtney Barry, Nicholas Barry Jr., and Amber Bivens; a great-granddaughter, June Barry; a brother, Joseph Tocco and wife Helen of Aspers; two sisters, Joann Price of Gettysburg, and Paula Tocco, Alameda of Texas; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Amanda Nicole Barry; a sister, Marry (Barry) Dupler and brother-in law-Ronnie Dupler; brother-in-law Melvin Price; aunts, Wade Connolly, Loretta Cassel and Josephine “Fean” Marchi; and uncle, Louie Marchi.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 2 p.m. from Monahan Funeral Home in Gettysburg. Interment will be in Evergreen Cemetery. There will be a viewing at the funeral home on Saturday, April 23, from 1 p.m. until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Road, Gettysburg, PA 17325 or American Diabetes Association, 150 Monument Road, suite 100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004.
Online obituary and condolence available at monahanfuneralhome.com.
