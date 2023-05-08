Diane L. Wisotzkey, of Gettysburg, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Genesis Gettysburg Center on her 73rd birthday surrounded by family.
She was born January 13, 1950, in Gettysburg, the daughter of the late George W. and Margaret Kunkle Taughinbaugh. Diane was survived by her loving husband of 50 years, Joseph S. Wisotzkey.
Diane was a 1968 graduate of Gettysburg High School. Following high school, she was employed by the State Tax Equalization Board in Harrisburg for 30 years until her retirement. After her retirement she worked part time for the Census Bureau. Diane was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ. She loved young children and taught Sunday school there for 25 years. Diane was a computer whiz and enjoyed helping friends and family with their computers, and enjoyed playing games on her computer. When she was younger, her pastimes were fishing and bowling with her husband. Diane loved the thrill of bingo night and gambling at casinos. She especially cherished holiday gatherings with her family and chatting with friends. Diane was passionate about collecting information for the family tree.
In addition to her husband, Diane is survived by her daughter, Amber Hummer and her husband Gregory of Morris Plains, N.J.; two grandchildren, Adriana and Jacob; two sisters, Joan Appler and her husband Doug of Abbottstown, and Deb Altemose and her husband Tom of Gettysburg; two brothers, George A. Taughinbaugh and his wife Diane of Biglerville, and Todd Taughinbaugh and his wife Sarah of New Oxford; sister-in-law, Carol Wisotzkey of Orrtanna; and many nieces and nephews, and extended family.
A co-celebration of Diane and Joe’s lives will take place at Greenmount Cemetery on Monday, May 15, at 10:30 a.m. A reception will follow at Trinity United Church of Christ, Gettysburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to support educating children with special needs at P.G. Chambers School at chambersschool.org/donate, or Healthy Adams County, 424 S. Washington St., Gettysburg, PA 17325, attn: Free Mammo Fund.
Diane wanted to say a special thank you to all of the caring staff at Genesis, especially Alice.
